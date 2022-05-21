Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Questionable For Game 3

In an unexpected update to their Game 3 injury report, the Golden State Warriors are downgrading forward Andrew Wiggins from available to questionable for this crucial contest in Dallas. The two-way wing is dealing with ankle soreness that currently has his status in question for this big Game 3 on the road.

Along with his spurts of offensive production, Wiggins has been Golden State’s primary defender on Luka Doncic. While nobody can stop the superstar guard, Wiggins has done a good job making Luka’s life as difficult as possible. Needless to say, his absence would be a big one if he were indeed unable to play in Game 3.

The Warriors did well to defend home court, winning each of their first two games at home, but as the team has repeatedly emphasized, they know what Dallas is capable of. Having just come back from an 0-2 hole in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, Dallas is a team that will not go away. For that reason, the Warriors will need all hands on deck if they want to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

Because his status is currently questionable, it likely will not be until shortly before tip-off that Wiggins will be either ruled in or out for Game 3. The two teams are set to tip-off at 6:00 PST in Dallas on Sunday evening.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Game 2 Celebration vs. Dallas

Steph Curry Makes History in Game 2 Win

Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics