Skip to main content
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Questionable For Game 3

Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Questionable For Game 3

The Warriors may be without Wiggins for Game 3 in Dallas

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors may be without Wiggins for Game 3 in Dallas

In an unexpected update to their Game 3 injury report, the Golden State Warriors are downgrading forward Andrew Wiggins from available to questionable for this crucial contest in Dallas. The two-way wing is dealing with ankle soreness that currently has his status in question for this big Game 3 on the road.

Along with his spurts of offensive production, Wiggins has been Golden State’s primary defender on Luka Doncic. While nobody can stop the superstar guard, Wiggins has done a good job making Luka’s life as difficult as possible. Needless to say, his absence would be a big one if he were indeed unable to play in Game 3.

The Warriors did well to defend home court, winning each of their first two games at home, but as the team has repeatedly emphasized, they know what Dallas is capable of. Having just come back from an 0-2 hole in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, Dallas is a team that will not go away. For that reason, the Warriors will need all hands on deck if they want to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

Because his status is currently questionable, it likely will not be until shortly before tip-off that Wiggins will be either ruled in or out for Game 3. The two teams are set to tip-off at 6:00 PST in Dallas on Sunday evening.

Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Game 2 Celebration vs. Dallas

Steph Curry Makes History in Game 2 Win

Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics

May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter in game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Questionable For Game 3

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Reveals Meaning Behind ‘Night Night’ Celebration

By C.J. Peterson16 hours ago
USATSI_17267855
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Kevon Looney's Big Night

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevon Looney Reacts to First 20-Point Game in NBA Career

By C.J. Peterson17 hours ago
luka-doncic-mavericks-game-one-USA
News

Luka Doncic Gives Update on Shoulder Injury

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
morant-curry042922
News

Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Game 2 Celebration vs. Dallas

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
Stephen-Curry6
News

Steph Curry Makes History in Game 2 Win

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
USATSI_18298789_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Says Mavericks Aren't 'Nasty' Team Like Grizzlies

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 20, 2022
EEXBB6MBPZDYBP2SPODC32UBRE
News

Injury Report: Luka Doncic Battling Illness

By Joey LinnMay 19, 2022