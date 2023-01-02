Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors vs. Hawks

After initially being expected to target a return vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will miss at least one more game. Head coach Steve Kerr said the plan was to have Wiggins practice ahead of Monday's game, but he is still not ready to return. The Warriors are once again calling it a non-covid related illness for Wiggins.

This will be the 14th-straight game that Wiggins has missed, and these last few have been unrelated to his adductor injury that had him sidelined initially. Having missed several weeks with the adductor injury, Wiggins was cleared to return at the exact same time he came down with this illness. The Warriors hope he can be back soon, but they have found ways to win with both him and Steph Curry sidelined.

The Hawks have been an interesting team this season, because while they do have talent, chemistry issues have persisted for a while, and their record reflects that. The Warriors have also had an interesting season, with injuries and mediocre play keeping their record around .500, but they have been playing better basketball lately.

Winners of their last four games, the Warriors hope to keep their momentum rolling while they wait for Wiggins and Curry to return. For Wiggins, his return is hopefully not too far down the line.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him