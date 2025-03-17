Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors have won their last seven games, and are looking to put their streak to the test Monday night when they host the Denver Nuggets.
The Warriors were unable to secure the win in their last meeting, losing in a final score of 119-115. Golden State had six players score in double digits with Steph Curry totaling 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists; however, the Warriors went scoreless in the final two minutes, which gave Denver the lead.
The Warriors have four players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, and Quinten Post.
Steph Curry is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE with a right lower back strain,
Brandin Podziemski is out with a bilateral lower back strain, Gary Payton II is available with a bilateral nasal bone fracture and will require a facemask, and Quinten Post is questionable with right ankle soreness.
The Nuggets have seven players listed on the injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Julian Strawther, Trey Alexander, and DaRon Holmes II.
Nikole Jokic is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is QUESTIONABLE with a right ankle sprain.
Aaron Gordon is questionable with a right calf injury, Christian Braun is probable with left foot inflammation, Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain, Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, and DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST
