Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers
After an incredibly disappointing loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas day, the Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back against the LA Clippers tonight.
Tonight's game will be the third time these teams have met on the court this season, but both previous games ended in Clipper victories. Tonight's game may pose a bit more of a challenge than the others due to who is on the injury report.
The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as out as he manages a bilateral knee injury.
Draymond Green is currently questionable with a left lower back contusion.
Gary Payton II is out with a left calf strain.
The Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is listed as out as he continues to recover from a right knee injury.
Terance Mann is out with a fracture to his left middle finger, Kobe Brown is out with back injury management, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way G League contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'