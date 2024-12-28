Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the second matchup of the regular season series. The Suns took the previous game with a final score of 113-105 behind a strong showing from the Suns' starters, led by Devin Booker who totaled 27 points and nine assists.
The Warriors will be looking to bounce back after losing their last three games and falling to the 11th seed in the Western Conference. The injury report could play a factor in the outcome of this game, as key players are listed on both sides.
For Golden State, there are three players listed on their injury report: Draymond Green, Moses Moody, and Gary Payton II.
Draymond Green is currently listed as questionable with a left lower back contusion. Moses Moody is questionable as he manages a left knee injury and Gary Payton II is out with a left calf strain.
The Suns have six players listed on their injury report: Devin Booker, Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Colling Gillespie, and TyTy Washington Jr.
Devin Booker is currently out with a left groin strain. Grayson Allen is out due to concussion protocol, Bol Bol is out with a left knee contusion, Collin Gillespie is out due to his two-way contract, and TyTy Washington Jr. is also out due to his two-way contract.
Jusuf Nurkic is out as he serves the first game of his three-game suspension following the altercation he had with the Dallas Mavericks in his last game.
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will face off tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.
