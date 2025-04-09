Inside The Warriors

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs have submitted their injury reports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the San Antonio Spurs this Wednesday night in their second-to-last home game of the regular season.

Wednesday's game will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors are currently tied in the season series with the Spurs, with the winner of this game taking the series 2-1. While the series won't matter much for the Warriors, a win to further solidify their playoff positioning in this tightly contested race to the finish is what matters.

The Warriors blew out the Spurs in their last meeting, ending in a final score of 148-106. Brandin Podziemski led the way with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal on 64/78/100 shooting splits.

The Warriors are entering the game with two players listed on their report: Gary Payton II and Quinten Post.

Steph Curry is AVAILABLE.

Gary Payton II is questionable with right knee inflammation and Quinten Post is out with an illness.

The Spurs are entering the game with four players listed on their report: De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, and Riley Minix.

Victor Wembanyama is OUT with blood clots in his right shoulder

De'Aaron Fox is OUT is OUT with extensor tendon surgery of his left fifth finger

Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back inflammation and Riley Minix is out with labrum surgery in his left shoulder

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

