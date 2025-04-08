Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Warriors-Suns
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns matchup on Tuesday night, with both teams in desperate need of a win due to their respective situations in the Western Conference standings. With the Warriors trying to avoid the play-in and the Suns trying to sneak into it, all hands will be on deck for this contest.
With their season on the line, the Suns will have to find a way while short-handed as future Hall of Fame forward, Kevin Durant, is set to miss his fourth-straight game when the Suns host his former team. Durant continues to try and work his way back from what the team is calling an ankle sprain.
Durant, 36, has had a roller coaster 2025 as he's dealt with a myriad of injuries as well as being the centerpiece of trade conversations throughout the entire season and even well past the trade deadline as the Suns head into next season.
However, when he's been on the court, Durant has been his normal self as the two-time NBA champion is averaging 26.6 points per game while adding 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.
If the Durant-less Suns lose to the Warriors on Tuesday night, the Suns will be one loss or one Dallas Mavericks win away from being mathematically eliminated from play-in contention despite entering the season with the fourth-best odds to win the Western Conference, only behind the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dallas Mavericks.
The Suns and Warriors tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday night in Phoenix.
