Ex-Warriors Champion Reacts to Major Nuggets, Michael Malone News
The Denver Nuggets enter Tuesday as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, as every game matters for them down the stretch to try and secure homecourt advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs. As the regular season comes to a close this upcoming weekend, a lot can happen between now and then in terms of standings.
While the Memphis Grizzlies shocked the NBA world just a few weeks ago when they fired head coach Taylor Jenkins, the Nuggets somehow outdid that by firing both head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth on Tuesday. A move that has caused people online to question everything, former NBA Champion and ex-Golden State Warriors center Festus Ezeli responded.
"Who’s making these decisions???" Ezelli shared to his Instagram account on a comment on Shams Charania's report.
As further reported by Charania, Malone's firing is tied for the latest coaching change in NBA history, going back to the 1980-81 season with Hubie Brown on the Atlanta Hawks. The Denver Nuggets were the NBA Champions in 2023, but it appears as if poor play since the All-Star break was enough to make a move, despite injuries to both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
While the Western Conference playoffs could very well be as entertaining and competitive as the records show, there's no doubt that both the Grizzlies and Nuggets' chances have taken a hit after their shocking late moves.
