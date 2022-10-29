Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, but they will remain without their young star LaMelo Ball. Still yet to make his season debut, Ball is still dealing with an ankle sprain that has held him out of Charlotte's first five games.

Ball has been incredibly impressive to start his career, currently averaging 18.3 PPG, 7.0 APG, and 6.4 RPG through his first two seasons. While the Hornets have been mediocre during his short time in the league, there is optimism in Charlotte that another leap from Ball could help elevate them into playoff contention.

For now, the team will remain without their young star, making an already difficult matchup against Golden State even more difficult. The Warriors are still figuring things out themselves, but with Steph Curry playing at an MVP level, the team is tough to beat. Without LaMelo Ball, this will be a tough one for Charlotte.

The Hornets are currently 2-3, while the Warriors sit at 3-2. Still very early in the season, teams are still finding themselves, giving each night an element of intrigue that can often fade midway through the year. While fans will unfortunately not get to see LaMelo Ball make his season debut in this matchup, there will be plenty to watch for, as Steph Curry and the Warriors look to hold off a Hornets team that is battling without their best player.

