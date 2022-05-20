Injury Report: Luka Doncic Battling Illness

Luka Doncic was not his usual self in the Western Conference Finals opening game vs. the Golden State Warriors. Dropping just 20 points on 6/18 from the field, Luka was held in check by Golden State's defense. While it is unclear if the superstar guard was under the weather during that game, it has since been reported that Luka was up all night with an illness following the game.

TNT's play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, who was on the call for that game, reported on Thursday that multiple sources revealed to him that Luka Doncic was battling an illness the entire night following Wednesday's game.

"I hear he's sick today," Harlan said on KNBR’s podcast. "I guess he was up most of the night and ill. I've heard it now from two different people, so I'm assuming it's probably true." Harlan continued, saying, "The body language that he showed, just the zest that he showed in Game 7 in Phoenix was not there last night. And I'm not sure if perhaps he was a little bit under the weather. He didn't play like he played in the Suns series, that's for sure."

The Dallas Mavericks do not have Luka Doncic listed injury report for Game 2, so his illness does not currently seem to have his status in question; however, it will be a story to follow.

