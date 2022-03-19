Skip to main content
Injury Report: Steph Curry Out, Andrew Wiggins Questionable vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report for Sunday against the Spurs

With a few days in between games, the Golden State Warriors practiced on Friday afternoon. Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica, who have missed time with illnesses, both practiced with the team, and are being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs. Gary Payton II, who has missed time with a left knee injury, also practiced on Friday, and he too is being listed as questionable for Sunday. Finally, Steph Curry, who suffered a foot sprain, will miss this game and several more.

Without Steph Curry for at least the next two weeks, when the team will reevaluate him again, the Warriors have to find different ways to win. When he's not putting up ridiculous scoring outputs, Steph Curry's defensive attention creates easy looks for his teammates, and is essentially the centerpiece of what Golden State does offensively. Without that, others will need to step up.

Having just gotten Draymond Green back from injury, the Golden State Warriors have played just 11 total minutes with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green on the floor together since the 2019 Finals. After Steph went down against Boston, Draymond said, "It sucks, but sometimes that just how the cookie crumbles. You gotta figure it out and deal with it, but boy its rough. It sucks for sure."

The Warriors will have a couple more days of rest before facing the Spurs on Sunday.

