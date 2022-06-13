Skip to main content
Injury Update: Celtics 'Optimistic' Robert Williams Plays Game 5

The Celtics hope to have their big man for Game 5 in Golden State

The NBA Finals are now a three-game series. With the winner of Game 5 pulling within one win of the title, urgency will be at an all-time high on Monday night in Golden State. Injuries have fortunately not played a huge factor in this series thus far; however, each side does have some hobbled players. For the Warriors, it was Steph Curry's foot that was a concern following Game 3, and for the Celtics it has been Robert Williams who has been battling injury.

When asked about the status of his big man, Boston head coach Ime Udoka said the team is optimistic that he will be able to play in this crucial Game 5. While the box score won't always reflect his impact, Williams is one of the league's top deterrents in the paint. Frequently altering or blocking layup attempts while punishing Golden State on the glass, Williams has been one of the most impactful players in the Finals.

Through four games, the Celtics have outscored the Warriors by 20 points when Williams has been on the floor, and have been outscored by 21 points when he has been off the floor. Both their offensive and defensive efficiency drop significantly when Williams sits, making his availability a key element for the remainder of this series. For this reason, it is certainly encouraging for Boston that their big man looks to be ready for Game 5.

