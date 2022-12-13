Injury Update: Key Player Unexpectedly Ruled OUT For Warriors vs. Bucks

In what could be an NBA Finals preview, the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors will face off in a nationally televised showdown on Tuesday evening. The Warriors just took down the Boston Celtics on Saturday, and are now tasked with defeating another Eastern Conference giant in Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Bucks will have Khris Middleton for this game, they will not have Jrue Holiday, who was unexpectedly downgraded to out with a non-Covid illness. The update comes about two hours before tip-off. It goes without saying, but this is a major loss for Milwaukee.

While nobody can stop Steph Curry, Holiday is certainly Milwaukee's best option on him. Not only does Holiday provide defensive prowess, but his offensive game has been big for Milwaukee as well. Without him, the Bucks will have to get creative with their defense against Steph Curry.

The Warriors have not started the season well, but there is real reason to believe this could be a turning point if they're able to defeat the Celtics and Bucks in back to back games. Boston and Milwaukee have looked a tier above the rest of the NBA so far this season, but the Warriors have a good opportunity to send a message that the league still runs through them.

This game will begin at 4:30 PST and will be nationally televised on TNT.

