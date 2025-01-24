Injury update on Golden State Warriors star before Lakers game
Following a tough loss to their division rivals Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors avoided a three-game losing streak with a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls Thursday night. With several key players sidelined with injuries for Golden State, reserves Quinten Post and Gui Santos dropped career-high point totals that gave the Warriors much-needed assurance in the two young talents.
Referring back to Golden State's injury concerns, they remained without both Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green over the last six contests. Two of the Warriors' top rotation players, recent news indicates it will be an extended period of time before one of them returns to the floor.
With the Warriors set to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday evening, they will do so without forward Jonathan Kuminga. Saturday is set to be his 11th straight missed game of the season, and with The Athletic's Anthony Slater reporting he will be out till after the All-Star break, that total is set to exceed more than 20 games.
Before going down with the ankle sprain, Kuminga was playing some of his best basketball of the season, averaging 24.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in the six games before his injury. On the season overall, he's averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 32 appearances.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. PST between the Lakers and Warriors tomorrow, being broadcast on ABC and ESPN+.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement