Insane Photo of Draymond Green and Victor Wembanyama Goes Viral
Victor Wembanyama is a once-in-a-generation athlete not only in his play, but also his size. The towering 7′ 3″ is so tall that he makes other centers look like power forwards. One of the more surreal examples of this was the moment he stood next to Draymond Green when the Warriors faced off against the San Antonio Spurs.
Draymond Green is 6′ 6″ and plays both center and power forward for the Golden State Warriors. When he stood next to Victor Wembanyama on Saturday night, Green looked like a child.
The photo of the two standing next to each other immediately went viral, getting over 14,000 likes and nearly 1 million views on X. Even BBC Sports was covering the moment, getting over 10,000 likes on Instagram.
Green has already publicly spoken about his praise for Wembanyama. Even before this season while Wembanyama was a rookie, Green called him a top-20 player in the NBA.
"Victor Wembanyama is probably a top-20 player in the NBA right now," Green said. "With that skill set, with that length, with that jump shot, his jump shot is absolutely beautiful. In San Antonio with that staff, that kid, watch out. This is no stray at all. I think Chet Holmgren is a very good player, and I know there's been this comparison amongst those two, but I will tell you I think there's a gap between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. Victor Wembanyama is just different. Kid is special. Absolutely special, and he may win MVP of the league in like the next two years or so."
It's only year two of Victor Wembanyama's career, but the numbers that he's been putting have already been special. It's only going up from here.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'