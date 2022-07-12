Insider: Steph Curry Not Shutting Down Kevin Durant Trade

There are a handful of teams with reported interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. In a recent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Phoenix Suns were each listed as the teams pursuing Durant; however, some are skeptical that Golden State would be open to a reunion.

The reports that Golden State is involved with Kevin Durant seem to be predicated more on their available trade package than actual interest; however, there have been reports that Golden State's stars have been in contact with KD. With all of this speculation surrounding Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors, one ESPN insider believes Steph Curry has the ability to shut the rumors down, but has actively chosen not to.

"Yeah, I think this says a lot about the Warriors organization that they would be coming off a championship and Steph Curry coming off a crowning moment in his career, and he wouldn’t slam the door shut on this. Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not. Joe Lacob is not," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said.

Windhorst is no stranger to taking passive aggressive shots at the Warriors, recently making headlines for reducing one of their payoff victories to a "checkbook win," a comment Steph Curry refuted. His latest insinuation that Steph Curry is intentionally refusing to shut down Kevin Durant trade rumors fails to consider several factors, including Steph's current focus, which is on offseason training and golf tournaments.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Blasts Warriors For Thinking About Grizzlies After Championship

Steph Curry Throws Shots at Charles Barkley

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing