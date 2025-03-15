Jalen Brunson Official Injury Status For Knicks vs Warriors
The New York Knicks entered the 2024-25 season with high expectations, as after narrowly missing out on the Eastern Conference Finals the season prior due to injuries, they made major moves during the offseason to help bolster their odds. Acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns via trade, the Knicks hoped it was enough to surround star Jalen Brunson to become a real contender.
However, this season for the Knicks has hit a road bump since the All-Star break with just a 6-5 record since. With Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau's gameplan of playing his starters heavy minutes, it has resulted in his players ending up on the injury report, including Brunson ahead of Saturday's game in Golden State.
According to the Knicks injury report, Brunson remains out after suffering a right ankle sprain in the team's 113-109 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6th. The Knicks' leading scorer this season at a 26.3 points per game average, they'll have to look toward Towns and the rest of the team to try and compete with a red-hot Warriors team without Brunson.
The two sides faced off not long ago, with the Warriors taking the 114-102 win at Madison Square Garden, where Brunson had 25 points and seven assists in the loss. Saturday's contest also marks the final game on the Knicks' five-game West Coast road trip.
A primetime matchup set for ABC, the Knicks and Warriors are set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral