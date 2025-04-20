Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Rockets Game 1
The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the number two seed, the Houston Rockets, in round one of the Western Conference Playoffs on Sunday night.
The Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the second half of the season, with them going 7-3 in their last 10 games. Due and part to the new addition of Jimmy Butler, but the real culprit behind the Warriors' success has been Steph Curry, leading the way game after game.
In the Warriors' last ten games, Curry has averaged 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.4 steals on 47/43/98 shooting splits.
Unfortunately for fans, the Warriors have officially listed Steph Curry on the injury report, however, he has been listed as AVAILABLE while he deals with an injured right thumb and will be required to wear a splint.
Curry has been seen in the past few games wearing the splint, but it hasn't held him back from producing the points fans are accustomed to seeing from him.
Golden State will need the scoring prowess of Curry this series against the Rockets, as they have been on the league's premier defensive teams, which is why they are the number two seed in the heavily contested Western Conference.
Fans can catch Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Houston Rockets Sunday night at the Toyota Center for game one of their best-of-seven series.
