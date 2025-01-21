Jayson Tatum's Statement on Celtics Blowing Out Warriors
Monday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics arrived with a plethora of anticipation from NBA fans across the world. Unfortunately, what ensued on the court was anything but exciting for Warriors fans.
What started out as a 29-18 Celtics lead to end the first quarter, ended up as a 45-point lead for the Celtics over the Warriors. Boston ultimately ended up winning by 40 points and completely destroyed Golden State.
After the game, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was asked about the dominating performance.
"I think just our attention to detail to start the game on the defensive end, and then our physicality," Tatum said. "Joe (Mazzulla) said at halftime, we just felt like we was locked in and our physicality kind of dominated the game, our offensive rebounding, and then the game opened up, we start hitting shots."
The Celtics hadn't been playing good basketball leading up to Monday night's game against the Warriors. The team had lost three out of their last five games entering the night but seemed to enter their game against Golden State with the specific intention to bounce back.
"I think we take things seriously and even on our worst day we know that you have another chance to come out and play," Jrue Holiday said. "You know we had a six-hour flight, and when we play against a team like Golden State we can come out and take care of business.”
Very few expected the Golden State Warriors to be favored against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Despite that, no one expected the Warriors to lose by 40 points either. Now, Golden State finds themselves back at a 21-21 record.
