Jazz's Massive Asking Price From Warriors for Lauri Markkanen Trade Revealed

The Utah Jazz reportedly asked the Golden State Warriors for a massive return in any Lauri Markkanen trade

Dec 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) watches the monitor during the first half of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Dec 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) watches the monitor during the first half of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors failed to acquire Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz after weeks of reported trade discussions. This failed pursuit of Markkanen came after Golden State also failed to acquire Paul George from the LA Clippers after several reports suggested all sides were engaged in discussions.

This leaves Golden State with a roster far from championship contention, and without an established second option next to superstar point guard Steph Curry.

While Golden State has received a lot of criticism for their inability to land Curry a co-star this summer, the asking price from Utah for Markkanen was reportedly massive.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles as Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) defends during the second quarter at Delta Center. / Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

In a new article, Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote, "The Utah Jazz asked for every available pick and pick swap in the cupboard, plus multiple young players, for Markkanen. The Warriors were unwilling to unload the full unprotected boat."

While some combination of young players and picks will be necessary for Golden State to acquire any established star, a package of multiple young players and all of their available picks is a non-starter for a player like Markkanen.

A great player who fits Golden State's current and future timeline, Markkanen would have been worth giving up a lot to acquire, but the Warriors could not afford to deal all of their tradable assets for a player who likely does not make them clear-cut contenders.

