Jimmy Butler Accomplishes Never Before Seen Warriors History
In only six games, Jimmy Butler has already become a fan favorite among Golden State Warriors fans. His sheer presence alone has galvanized the Warriors from being in a slump to jumping to a 5-1 record over the last six games.
Butler's introduction to the Warriors has actually been so good that no one has ever done it before.
The Golden State Warriors revealed that Butler is the first Warrior in franchise history to have 120+ points, 30+ rebounds, and 30+ assists through a player's first six games with the team.
Through six games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals on 46.7% shooting from the field. He's somehow doing it while averaging only 10% from three, but also largely because he averages 9.2 free throws a game on 89.1% shooting.
“The game feels easier right now for us," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Sunday. “Every play is not as crucial when there’s a consistency in the game. You can make a mistake and keep playing and not feel like, ‘Oh, my god, we’ve got to flip things right now.’ I just think the consistency of what we’re seeing defensively is setting the tone.”
The Golden State Warriors have four very winnable games coming up that could really create some momentum for the team. They play against the: Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and Charlotte Hornets.
If things keep moving the way they are, fans shouldn't be surprised to see the Warriors in the playoffs.
