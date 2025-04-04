Jimmy Butler Addresses New Injury in Warriors vs Lakers
On Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler suffered a brief scare as he exited the game with a forearm injury.
The Warriors star ultimately returned to the game but struggled a bit on the court due to the injury. After the game, Butler addressed the forearm injury, which was still bothering him after the win.
"It's part of the game," Butler said about the injury. "Got nicked up a little bit. I hope that I'm going to be alright; we'll see tomorrow."
While the injury clearly limited Butler on the court, he stated that he didn't get a test on it because he was too focused on getting back to his teammates.
"Not yet," Butler said about getting a test. "I think we all was really focused on getting this one. So, I tried to keep the main thing the main thing, and that's focus on winning this one."
"Maybe, probably, I hope not," Butler added about getting an MRI. "We'll see how I feel in the morning."
When asked what the key was to powering through the injury, Butler gave a very simple answer - he wanted to win.
"Knowing why you do what you do, that's to win and go out there and compete with our guys," Butler said. "You see Steph banged up and he's going out there and doing it, everybody's banged up at this time of year."
The Golden State Warriors have a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
