Jimmy Butler, Buddy Hield Moment After Warriors-Wolves Goes Viral
When Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors in February, no one thought he would make the immediate impact that he did.
Not only has Butler immediately turned the team into championship contenders on the court, but he's also brought amazing team chemistry off the court. No example was more perfect than his interaction with Buddy Hield after the shorthanded Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
"We had to make sure he got his joy back," Buddy Hield said trollingly about Butler. "Because somehow he lost his joy. We're not going to say where he lost his joy..."
"Why do you keep doing that," Butler asked back to to Hield. "Do you even know what they're called?"
"Two fingers," Hield said.
There was a moment at the start of the season when it seemed like Buddy Hield was every answer that the Warriors were looking for after losing Klay Thompson. Over time, Hield lost his starting spot, and that idea completely disappeared.
With Butler in the fold, it's clear that Hield's energy has risen to a never-before-seen level. The defense that Hield has been playing with throughout the playoffs is the greatest it's ever been. Not only that, but he's been shooting at an unreal clip.
While the Golden State Warriors stole Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's about to get much more difficult without Steph Curry for the next few games. That amazing chemistry Butler brought to the table is about to get tested like never before.
