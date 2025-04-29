Jimmy Butler Makes Feelings Clear on Dillon Brooks After Warriors-Rockets
It's safe to say that Dillon Brooks isn't one of the most popular players in the NBA. Unless someone is on his team, most players would agree that they don't enjoy his presence.
If that much wasn't clear after Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets on Monday night, Warriors star Jimmy Butler wanted to spell it out for fans. At one point during the game, Butler and Brooks were seen having a back-and-forth against one another.
After the win, Butler made it abundantly clear that he was not a fan of Brooks, just in case fans thought their banter was fun.
“Get me on record for this: I don’t like Dillon Brooks. We are never having fun," Butler said. "I'm a fierce competitor. He's a fierce competitor. There ain't nothing fun about that."
As much as Brooks laughed at whatever Butler said during the game, it was Butler and the Warriors who ultimately got the last laugh. With the Golden State Warriors winning on Monday night, they now take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Rockets.
"I don't think anybody is trying to be friends with anybody on either team," Butler said. "That's for sure. Fun is winning. Fun is competing. It's going to be fun when we get four."
Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets is on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
