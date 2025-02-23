Jimmy Butler Makes Warriors History vs Mavericks
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler has been everything the team has wanted and more.
When the Warriors traded for Butler, they desperately needed a boost. Very few expected that the results would have been as great as they've been. After defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors officially became 5-1 in the Jimmy Butler era.
Additionally, Butler made his home debut for the Warriors on Sunday and made some history in the process.
According to StatMamba, Butler had the highest +/- in a home debut in Warriors franchise history against the Dallas Mavericks.
Against the Mavericks, Butler put up 18 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block on 55.6% shooting from the field. He was a plus 28 for the Warriors in the process.
“The game feels easier right now for us," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game about Butler. “Every play is not as crucial when there’s a consistency to the game. You can make a mistake and keep playing and not feel like …We’ve got to flip things right now."
After the win, the Warriors officially finish the day with a 30-27 record, just two games out of the sixth seed in the Western Conference. If the trend continues, with how easy the Warriors' schedule is, the team has a legitimate chance to secure a playoff spot.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball