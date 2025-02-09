Jimmy Butler Posts Heartfelt Message After Warriors Debut
Five-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler has finally returned to basketball after being indefinitely suspended by the Miami Heat, as they traded him to the Golden State Warriors ahead of the trade deadline. The Heat received Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a 2025 top-ten protected first-round draft pick.
Following the trade, Butler would decline his $52M player option and sign a two-year extension with the Warriors worth $121M.
On Saturday, Jimmy Butler made his Warriors debut against the Chicago Bulls, the team he started his career with. He finished the game with 25 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds, but his Warriors debut wasn’t the only thing to be remembered on Saturday.
On Saturday, Butler mourned the loss of his father who passed away one year ago from the day. Butler’s father passed away on February 8th, 2024 due to a terminal illness. Butler also celebrated a special someone’s birthday and his first win with the Warriors, taking to social media to post a touching message after the game.
Via Jimmy Butler: "one year. since I lost my pops. love you and miss you so much! ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a HELLA GOOD FRIEND/MOTHER/WIFE, (you know who you are)… and a damn DUB for DUB NATION 💛💙! life is so good right now."
Butler and the Warriors are back on the road Monday when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler’s hot start with the Warriors leads one to believe that he will be a superstar and well worth the blockbuster trade.
