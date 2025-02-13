Jimmy Butler's Blunt Statement After Warriors vs Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors traveled to Dallas for the first half of their Texas back-to-back, starting with the Mavericks. Given that Dallas had injuries to their four best bigs, it looked like an opportunity for Golden State to capitalize on a depleted Mavericks team and take a three-game winning streak into Houston Thursday night. However, that wasn't the case.
While Golden State took advantage on the boards and in the paint, the Mavericks outshot the Warriors from deep and took the 111-107 win backed by Kyrie Irving's 42 points. Still, in just his third game with the team, Jimmy Butler looks like he's returned to his All-Star form with a 22-point-per-game average so far. However, he shared his frustrations with his performance after the game.
"I hate turning the ball over," Butler said. "I don't think that's what I'm supposed to be doing. That's tough. I gotta be better. Damn sure late game, at that. It is what it is now."
With just 1.6 career turnovers per game, Butler hasn't averaged over two turnovers per game in a season since the 2021-22 season with the Miami Heat. While Butler finished the night with three turnovers, three other Warriors finished with at least three as well.
Given Warriors coach Steve Kerr's recent comments about veterans potentially not traveling with the team, it's uncertain at the moment whether Butler and the other veterans will be available for Golden State on Thursday when they face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. EST.
