Jimmy Butler's Expected Warriors Debut Date Revealed
The Golden State Warriors entered the trade deadline period with one task on their mind: find a star to pair alongside Stephen Curry.
After the Warriors got off to a 12-3 start on the season, they since saw regression and now are on the outside looking into the Western Conference play-in tournament. However, they bolstered their roster with a major deadline acquisition.
In a multi-team deal involving the Miami Heat, Golden State acquired multi-time All-Star Jimmy Butler in a package centered around Andrew Wiggins and their 2025 first-round pick. Butler, who has served several suspensions this season with the Heat, finally gets his wish granted as he heads to the Bay Area.
Golden State will need to make up ground in the standings before they can become a playoff threat, but they'll hope that if they do so, they can get the version of Butler from Miami that led the team to two NBA Finals appearances.
As for when Butler is set to debut with his fifth team in his 14-year NBA career, it was announced that the expectation is for him to appear for Golden State on Saturday in Chicago against the Bulls. A fitting debut, as Butler was drafted to the Windy City and blossomed into a star there.
Butler will look to put these past few months with the Heat in the past, turn over a new leaf with the Warriors, and return to form.
