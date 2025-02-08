Jimmy Butler's Expected Warriors Debut Date Revealed
If there's one thing that's unanimously agreed upon about the Golden State Warriors, it's that they need help.
The team has been in desperate need of more All-Star help to join Steph Curry, and they finally got some form of alleviation in Jimmy Butler. Warriors fans have been eagerly awaiting to see when Butler will debut with the team, and it seems like they won't have to wait much longer.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Jimmy Butler is expected to make his debut with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, his former team.
Via @anthonyVslater: "Jimmy Butler is cleared to make his Warriors debut tomorrow night in Chicago. Not listed on injury report. Neither are Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Warriors expected to have all three in what feels like beginning of a 31-game sprint to the finish line."
The Warriors are coming off two very disappointing back-to-back losses against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. Facing off against a post-trade-depleted Chicago Bulls team would be a very unacceptable loss for Golden State.
"I'm so happy to be playing basketball again, honestly," Butler said on Thursday night. "Before an organization like this one, with some hellafied talent that we have. I'm glad that I get the opportunity to get here and help, get us to winning, and do something special. I think that's why I'm here, and I will do my best to do what everybody wants. And that's to win a championship. I mean it."
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday night.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
BREAKING: Jimmy Butler Reportedly Makes Major Warriors Contract Decision
NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Warriors-Lakers