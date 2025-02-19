Jimmy Butler's Statement on Golden State Warriors Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors shook things up during the NBA trade deadline earlier this month with their blockbuster trade to land Jimmy Butler.
After a back-and-forth, grueling process with the Miami Heat, the six-time All-Star finally got a chance to step into a new situation, and one where he gets to play alongside one of the best talents in the world –– Stephen Curry.
Butler recently spoke about his fit with Curry on his new team, along with the feelings on his new situation.
“I'm so happy over there. Organization is top-notch. Obviously, I get to play with Steph. I'm a fan of him, just like 99.9% of the world. And the chance of winning a championship? What more could you ask for?"
Butler also unveiled a bit of his relationship with another one of his new Warrior teammates –– Draymond Green.
"Me and Draymond get along quite well," Butler continued. "We play a lot of dominoes; he's the best, and you don't realize how great he is until you actually get on his team, and how he'll do anything to win. And I respect that the most out of anything. It's all about winning all the time with that dude. I'm learning."
In his four games with the Warriors, Butler has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 32 minutes a night.
As Golden State embarks on their post-All-Star stretch, Butler will look to get more familiar with his new squad with hopes of landing a spot within the West's playoff picture at season's end.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball