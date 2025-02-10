Jimmy Butler's Honest Statement on Draymond Green
When Jimmy Butler joined the Golden State Warriors, one big question on everyone's minds was whether he could play with Draymond Green. The two stars are known as some of the most volatile players in the NBA with a capacity to explode.
For as much as fans may have been worried, it seems like Jimmy and Draymond's relationship is already off to a great start. Butler revealed his thoughts after his debut with the Warriors against the Bulls.
"He's telling me what he sees and I'm telling him what I see," Butler said. "Hell, I don't know too many of the plays right now anyway, so he's definitely telling me where to go on the floor. And I'm grateful, he's shown me so much grace in understanding I am new here, even though I've been around the league for so long. He's showing me the way, and I'm very thankful for Draymond."
So far, the Golden State Warriors are 1-0 in the Jimmy Butler era. However, it's always in the hard times when the volatility with Green comes out. Green has already pushed out two different major teammates in Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole. While things are great between Butler and Green right now, it remains to be seen how it'll be in the future.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
