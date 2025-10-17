Jimmy Butler's Injury Status for Warriors-Clippers Preseason Finale
The Golden State Warriors face off against their longtime rival for their preseason finale, the LA Clippers.
However, it looks like there's a big chance that the Warriors will still be missing one of their most important players as the preseason concludes.
The Warriors have officially listed Jimmy Butler as doubtful against the LA Clippers due to an ankle injury. He also did not practice with the team on Thursday.
Cause for Concern?
Bulter has not played in a preseason game for the Warriors since October 8 against the Portland Trail Blazers, where he put up 12 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field. He's only played in two preseason games for the Warriors thus far.
Despite the lack of availability or practice time, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn't concerned about Butler's injury. On Tuesday, Kerr revealed that Butler received an MRI on his injury and that he wasn't concerned about it.
While Warriors fans may be concerned, Kerr's confidence should be enough to let them feel confident. There's no point in risking any potential injury during a preseason game, and that's the smart move to keep him out.
Will Butler Play in the Regular Season?
Based on Kerr's previous comments, he indicated that he expects Butler to play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21. That should give Butler another four days to rest up and get ready for a grueling Western Conference.
For the Golden State Warriors, the health of their key stars is more important than anything. While the team added some depth in Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Seth Curry, the entire team still revolves around Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. When either of those two stars gets injured, it's clear that the entire offensive system of the team falls apart.
Last season with the Warriors, Butler averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on 48/28/87 shooting from the field.
Even though Butler's numbers don't pop off the page, the team had an immediate resurgence as a legitimate contender when he was traded to the team. Hopefully, the Warriors can keep up that same momentum as they enter the 2025-26 NBA season.
