Jimmy Butler's Official Status for Warriors vs Bulls
The Golden State Warriors desperately need a boost of any kind. The team has been freefalling ever since starting the season 12-3, and now they're in danger of not even making the play-in tournament.
After weeks of waiting and numerous trade reports surrounding different stars, the Warriors finally have their help. That help's name is Jimmy Butler.
The Golden State Warriors have officially listed Jimmy Butler as available against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
Butler started the day not being able to participate in shootaround practice but eventually passed the final hurdle of passing his physical.
It seems like fate that Butler's debut is against his first team, the Chicago Bulls. The timing couldn't be better for Golden State either, because the team is still banged up with Jonathan Kuminga being out.
Through 25 games this season, Butler has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 54/36/80 shooting from the field. The numbers have been a huge drop compared to the 20 points a game that Butler has frequently averaged for the last decade. However, it's worth noting that Butler wasn't particularly engaged this season with the Heat.
If Butler can be a consistent 20-point-a-game scorer who is still capable of defending, getting to the free-throw line, and being clutch, he'll be a major addition to the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
