Jimmy Butler Suffers Injury Scare In Warriors vs Lakers
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers matched up Thursday night in a marquee divisional matchup between two rivals. Even though all eyes will be on Steph Curry versus LeBron James, there are plenty of other storylines to follow in a contest both teams desperately want a win in due to conference standings.
Ever since the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have been a completely different team and have had other players in the lineup step up, such as Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody. However, Golden State fans suffered a scare during the second half as their star headed to the locker room.
During the third quarter, Butler headed to the locker room as he was dealing with issues on his left arm/hand, and his status to return to the game remained in question heading into the fourth quarter. Luckily for Warriors fans, he returned to the game for the must-win contest.
As mentioned, Butler has been sensational for Golden State since arriving from the Miami Heat. In 23 appearances entering Thursday's game, Butler has averaged 17.5 points, 6.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game. Alongside Curry, Butler looks to be a big piece for the Warriors as they try to make some noise in the playoffs this month.
Looking past their game against the Lakers, the Warriors will be in action next when they face the Denver Nuggets at home on Friday for the second half of the back-to-back.
