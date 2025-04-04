Los Angeles Lakers Announce Starting Lineup vs Warriors
For possibly the most highly anticipated matchup of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off on Thursday night with just seven games remaining until the playoffs.
The Lakers, led by superstar duo LeBron James and Luka Doncic, have taken themselves into championship contention after acquiring the former Dallas Mavericks star, but many have questioned their supporting cast and concerning interior presence.
The Warriors have built a star duo of their own since the trade deadline, pairing Steph Curry with Jimmy Butler, making Thursday's matchup between the two new-look squads much more exciting.
For Thursday's matchup, the Lakers have announced a starting lineup of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes. For the third consecutive game, the Lakers are putting forth their best starting five. The Lakers have won six consecutive games with this starting lineup.
The Warriors have announced their starting lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green, their best starting five as well. The Warriors are 12-0 on the season with this lineup,
Thursday's matchup in Los Angeles is filled with stars, and both teams are likely desperate to pick up a statement win against a division rival.
The Lakers and Warriors are set to face off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Related Articles
Breaking: LeBron James' Final Injury Status for Warriors vs Lakers
Lakers Make Injury Announcement Before Warriors Game
Draymond Green Makes LeBron James Statement Before Lakers-Warriors