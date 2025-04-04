Inside The Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers Announce Starting Lineup vs Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their starting lineup against the Golden State Warriors

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) on the sidelines against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
For possibly the most highly anticipated matchup of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off on Thursday night with just seven games remaining until the playoffs.

The Lakers, led by superstar duo LeBron James and Luka Doncic, have taken themselves into championship contention after acquiring the former Dallas Mavericks star, but many have questioned their supporting cast and concerning interior presence.

The Warriors have built a star duo of their own since the trade deadline, pairing Steph Curry with Jimmy Butler, making Thursday's matchup between the two new-look squads much more exciting.

Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

For Thursday's matchup, the Lakers have announced a starting lineup of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes. For the third consecutive game, the Lakers are putting forth their best starting five. The Lakers have won six consecutive games with this starting lineup.

The Warriors have announced their starting lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green, their best starting five as well. The Warriors are 12-0 on the season with this lineup,

Thursday's matchup in Los Angeles is filled with stars, and both teams are likely desperate to pick up a statement win against a division rival.

The Lakers and Warriors are set to face off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Los Angeles on Thursday.

