Breaking: LeBron James' Final Injury Status for Warriors vs Lakers
The entire NBA world has its eyes set on the marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
Not only is the game massive for both team's playoff implications, but fans will get the chance to see LeBron James face off against Steph Curry for a final time this regular season.
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially upgraded LeBron James from probable to available against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. He was listed as dealing with a groin strain.
The Los Angeles Lakers currently have a 3-0 regular season series lead over the Golden State Warriors. They're only two games ahead of the Warriors in the standings, and there's still a chance for Golden State to rise up to the 3rd or 4th seed. However, if Golden State loses on Thursday, those dreams are essentially over.
Through 64 games this season, LeBron has averaged 24.4 points, 8.4 assists, and 8.1 rebounds on 51/37/77 shooting from the field. He's been phenomenal despite being 40 years old, averaging fairly close to his career averages.
In LeBron's most recent game against the Warriors, he put up 42 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 assists on 56/67/80 shooting in what was an all-time performance.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
