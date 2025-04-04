JJ Redick's Three-Word Statement on Luka Doncic After Warriors-Lakers
The new-look Los Angeles Lakers and the new-look Golden State Warriors face off for the first time ever on Thursday night.
While everyone was excited to see how Luka Doncic would perform against the Warriors for the first time ever, his performance didn't leave many Lakers fans happy.
Against the Warriors, Doncic put up 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on 35/0/100 shooting from the field. Overall, it wasn't one of his rougher shooting performances this season, and Lakers coach JJ Redick knew it.
"Wasn't his night," Redick said about Doncic.
Redick followed up on his statement, saying that the the Lakers are trying to build a playoff mentality before the posteason starts.
“We’re still building it. We’re not there," Redick admitted.
With the win on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors avoided getting swept 4-0 in the regular season by the Los Angeles Lakers. More importantly, the team has found themselves only one game behind the Lakers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
To see where the Warriors have bounced back to after the Jimmy Butler trade has been truly tremendous to watch. The team looked dead in the water, not even good enough to be in the play-in tournament, and now they're only 1.5 games away from being the third seed. At the same time, they're still only half a game away from being in the play-in tournament.
The Golden State Warriors have a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
