Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status for 76ers-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at Chase Center. Both teams are coming off a loss, with Golden State losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and Philadelphia falling to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
Golden State has the rest advantage in this game, as Philadelphia is on the second night of a back-to-back. Without Joel Embiid on Wednesday in Sacramento, Philadelphia blew a 14-point lead due to some very poor play down the stretch.
Looking to get back in the win column on Thursday night, the 76ers have again listed Embiid on the injury report.
Embiid’s official status for this game is questionable with a left foot sprain. The 2023 league MVP has appeared in just 11 games this season.
On Golden State’s side, there are also key named on the injury report, as both Steph Curry and Draymond Green are listed. Curry is questionable and Green is probable.
Neither Golden State nor Philadelphia has had an encouraging season thus far. Just 16-16, the Warriors are very average, as Curry described it. At 13-18, Philadelphia is still trying to dig out of an early-season hole that was largely caused by injuries.
Both in win-now mode, the Warriors and 76ers are looking to turn their respective seasons around. before it is too late.
