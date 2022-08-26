John McEnroe Compares Serena Williams to Steph Curry

Steph Curry changed the game of basketball forever once his three-point range was on full display to the world. Serena Williams changed the game of tennis forever once her powerful serves were shown to the world. Tennis legend John McEnroe believes the two are very similar in that regard.

In an interview with ESPN, McEnroe gave his full explanation for how Steph Curry and Serena Williams are similar.

"Serena took it to that next level because she had the greatest serve ever, better than a lot of guys. Unbelievable," McEnroe told ESPN. "I would compare her in a way, the way she changed it, to Steph Curry in a way because Steph Curry has changed the basketball game, everyone is shooting 3-pointers, but no one does it as well as him. People try to match the power, but that was a level beyond I think any — it took 20 years, basically, the better part of 20 years. And also Serena is not 19 or 18; she’s 40. So, it took that long for, really, people to catch up to her where they can match her. It just shows you how much of an impact she had."

It's always fascinating to see an athlete change their respective sport in real-time. The moment Steph Curry shot his iconic OT shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder, there were nonstop debates between players and analysts about how it was a bad shot. Now, it's become normal among him, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, and more. The revolution has been televised.

