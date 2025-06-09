Jonathan Kuminga Disables Comments on Latest Posts Amid Warriors Trade Rumors
The biggest question for the Golden State Warriors this offseason will be the decision on whether or not they trade or re-sign rising young star Jonathan Kuminga.
Numerous reports have indicated that the Warriors plan on executing a sign-and-trade with Kuminga to try to receive pieces for him. However, other reports have indicated that the Warriors plan on keeping and developing the potential All-Star.
Throughout the process, Kuminga has remained relatively quiet. The 22-year-old has posted three Instagram posts since the Warriors were eliminated in the playoffs, but he did also disable fans' ability to comment on all of his posts.
"Work work work #justknow"
It's clear that all the conversation about being traded has taken some sort of effect on Kuminga. Otherwise, he wouldn't disable the comments on his posts.
During an interview in May with Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed why he gave Kuminga such inconsistent minutes at the end of the season.
"It’s a tricky one because Jonathan obviously is gifted and wants to play a bigger role and wants to play more," he said. "And for me, I’ve been asked to win. And right now, he’s not a guy who I can say I’m going to play 38 minutes with the roster that we have—Steph and Jimmy and Draymond—and put the puzzle together that way and expect to win."
“All I do is I try to win. That doesn’t necessarily mean everybody’s going to be happy, whether it’s the fans, or the players, or management, whatever, it’s just I’ve gotta do what I think is best," Kerr added.
For now, the only thing Kuminga can do is keep pushing forward and prepare himself for a potential All-Star leap next season.
