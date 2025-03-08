Jonathan Kuminga's Injury Status for Warriors vs Pistons
The Golden State Warriors have been incredible, winning ten of their last 12, but have yet to see their new-look lineup at full strength. The addition of six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler is seemingly paying off and superstar point guard Steph Curry has been playing out of his mind, but young forward Jonathan Kuminga has been missing.
Kuminga has missed the last 29 games due to a right ankle sprain, and fans have been patiently waiting to see what Golden State can do with a fully healthy lineup. Kuminga was expected to make his return on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons, but things have changed.
Kuminga has been ruled out of Saturday's matchup with the Pistons due to his ankle sprain and is now set to miss his 30th consecutive game and 32nd of the season.
The 22-year-old forward has been sidelined much longer than initially expected, as an ankle sprain rarely keeps a player out for over two months. When Kuminga does play, he has been fantastic, averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game with 45.9/34.5/63.9 shooting splits.
Kuminga is an extremely versatile 6-foot-8 forward, so getting him healthy and ready for their late-season push is likely Golden State's top priority. Everyone wants to see what the Warriors are capable of with Kuminga in the lineup, but it will have to wait at least one more game.
The Warriors and Pistons face off at 8:30 p.m. EST in Detroit on Saturday.
