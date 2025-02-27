Inside The Warriors

Josh Giddey Reacts to New Golden State Warriors Player Signing

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey reacted to the newest Golden State Warriors signing

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center.
A few weeks after the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors continue to make roster moves, with their most recent one being a huge surprise. The Warriors reached overseas to get an Australian point guard out of the NBL, signing 23-year-old Taran Armstrong to a two-way contract.

This is Armstrong's first shot at the NBA, so nobody could have seen this move coming, except for a fellow Australian NBA player. Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has played alongside Armstrong in Australia before, and took to his Instagram story to react to the news of Armstrong signing with the Warriors.

Via Josh Giddey: "right where he belongs"

Based on what Armstrong has been able to do in the NBL, he certainly seems capable of being a difference-maker in the Association. During the 2024-25 NBL season, Armstrong averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field. Not only did Armstrong put together a solid stat line, but his tape speaks for itself.

The 6-foot-6 guard is sort of similar to Giddey in a playmaking aspect, but Armstrong's shot creation is on another level. It will likely be a rough transition from just two years in the NBL to playing in the NBA, so Armstrong will likely get much more opportunity playing for the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

