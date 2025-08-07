Steph Curry's Brother-In-Law Discloses Untold NBA Story to Cameron Brink
Fans have known that Steph Curry is arguably the greatest showman in NBA history for quite some time now, but Curry's brother-in-law and former teammate Damion Lee revealed that Curry uses his own highlights as motivation in moments where many fans would least expect it.
During a recent appearance on WNBA star Cameron Brink's "Straight 2 Cam" podcast, Lee revealed that Curry would search his own name at halftime to watch his highlights and to see what fans and the broadcasters had to say about his first-half highlights.
"I was next to him in the locker room," Lee said. "He would type in his name on Twitter at halftime and it'd be like, oh, Stephen Curry this, whatever. He'd look at it for probably like a minute or two and scroll ,close his phone, put it down, and then go crazy in the second (half).
"One time, Karith Burke, one of the reporters from the Warriors, tweeted right before halftime, 'Steph, if you see this, I want you to do airplane arms after you make a three'. He made like one three, boom, and then he made another three and then ran down doing airplane arms. He's just a big kid."
Steph Curry's Connection to Cameron Brink
Brink's co-host on her podcast is Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee. Curry-Lee married Lee in September 2018, months before he debuted with the team on a two-way contract. Brink and Steph Curry are god-siblings, as Curry's parents are Brink's godparents and vice versa.
There are plenty of photographs of Brink and Curry together throughout the years, going as far back as when Brink was a baby and Steph was a young kid himself.
Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, recently returned to action on July 29 after missing over 13 months with a torn ACL suffered in June 2024. Brink tied her career high with five blocks in the Los Angeles Sparks' 100-91 win over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.
Brink and the Sparks will be at Curry's stomping grounds in San Francisco on Saturday, as they take on the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center. Curry has made one courtside appearance this summer, and Saturday may be a pretty safe bet for another.
The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. local time and will feature legitimate playoff implications as both teams battle for the eighth seed heading into the final stretch of the season.
Related Articles
The Golden State Warriors' Big Jonathan Kuminga Problem
New Report on Likelihood of Warriors-Suns Jonathan Kuminga Trade