Kevin Durant Makes Honest Golden State Warriors Statement

The Golden State Warriors had an unstoppable duo in Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Joey Linn

Jun 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35, left) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jun 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35, left) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors had arguably the greatest duo of all time when Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were teammates. Joining a team that had just gone 73-9 in the regular season, Durant made Golden State unstoppable.

Winning consecutive NBA championships in 2017 and 2018, the Warriors went back to the Finals in 2019, but injuries to Durant and Klay Thompson stopped their three-peat chances. Durant’s decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for Golden State remains controversial to this day, but it is one he stands by.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Out The Mud podcast, Durant got honest about that Warriors team. 

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant
April 30, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“The Warriors, we didn’t play ball like we were just flat out bigger, stronger, faster than you,” Durant said. “We played together. We actually played real, team basketball for us to win. We made shots, we could shoot the ball efficiently. It worked out perfectly. I think it was the perfect move for me to expand my game… I’m grateful I was able to get that chance.”

Durant won two Finals MVP awards in Golden State, solidifying himself as a franchise legend in just three seasons.

Injuries were the only thing that could stop that Warriors team. Between Durant, Curry, Thompson and the rest of the supporting cast, there was simply too much firepower on one roster.

