Kevin Durant Reveals Real Truth for Denying Warriors Trade
The NBA's trade deadline was already as eventful as ever, with stars like Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, and Jimmy Butler getting moved, but it nearly got even crazier. Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant was heavily rumored to get traded ahead of the deadline, with many reports about the Golden State Warriors interested in a reunion.
The Suns ultimately did not trade Durant, and many reports suggested that it was because the 16-time All-Star did not want to return to Golden State. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr commented on the report that Durant did not want to have a Golden State homecoming, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.
"I don't blame Kevin Durant one bit for not wanting to rerun things here," Kerr said. "He took so much s**t for like, 'Oh, you're jumping on the bandwagon'. And then he's Finals MVP two years in a row. It's like he still gets criticized… So why would he want to face all that B.S. again?"
Durant responded to Kerr's comments, refuting what his former head coach claimed.
"People talk crazy about me all the time," Durant said. "That's not the reason why I didn't want to come back. I just didn't want to get traded midway through the season. It was nothing against my time with the Warriors."
Durant clarified that the report about him not wanting to return to the Warriors was false, and keeps the possibility of an eventual reunion in the cards.
