Key Player Ruled OUT for Lakers-Warriors NBA Christmas Game
LeBron James facing Steph Curry on Christmas is an NBA tradition that's lasted for nearly a decade. Tonight, it continues as the Golden State Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Both the Lakers and Warriors have had very volatile seasons filled with extreme highs and extreme lows. The Warriors started their season 12-3 and have since gone 3-10. Both the Lakers and Warriors have lost their latest game and should come out with legit desperation tonight.
While the Lakers are looking to avoid going on a two-game losing streak, they'll have to do it without one of their key players.
The Los Angeles Lakers have downgraded D'Angelo Russell from questionable to out due to a sprained left thumb. Prior to this injury, Russell had played in every game for the Lakers this season, except for one.
Through 28 games this season, Russell is averaging 12.5 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds on 42/34/85 shooting from the field. His role has fluctuated for the past two seasons on the Lakers, but he remains a key component off of the bench when he's hot. Against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Russell put up 20 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds on 54/43/75 shooting from the field.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
