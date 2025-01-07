Key Player Ruled OUT for Warriors vs Heat
After starting the season off with a 12-3 record, nothing has been easy for the Golden State Warriors.
With a current overall record of 18-17, the Warriors have gone 6-14 since their dominant start. To make matters worse, the team has suffered a plethora of injuries, including numerous ones to Steph Curry. Now, the Warriors have an additional prolonged injury to one of its key stars.
The Golden State Warriors have listed Jonathan Kuminga as out against the Miami Heat due to a right ankle sprain. Kuminga will unfortunately be out for around three weeks.
“I just don’t want to be off,” Kuminga said. “I want to be playing. I feel like our team had started taking off in the right direction.”
Without Kuminga, the Warriors were absolutely decimated by the Sacramento Kings this week, losing by 30 points at home. Through 32 games this season, Kuminga has averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46/35/64 shooting from the field.
Whether it be from injuries or a lack of consistent minutes among shuffling lineups, the Golden State Warriors are in an all too familiar position this season. Their team hasn't been able to get any type of rhythm or flow, and their once-hot start is starting to look like a mirage. It's a story that's almost identical to last season for the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Miami Heat at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'