Key Player Ruled Out in Warriors-Rockets Game 7
The Golden State Warriors are in a do-or-die situation with little momentum heading into Game 7 against the Houston Rockets. After going up 3-1 in this first-round series, the Warriors then lost two straight games, allowing Houston to tie the series at three wins apiece.
Golden State will need all it can get to upset the No. 2-seeded Rockets tonight, however, the team will be without one key player. Warriors guard Gary Payton II was just ruled out due to an illness, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Payton was originally questionable this morning, but is now officially out as Golden State looks to move on to round two with this decisive game standing in its path. The 32-year-old averaged 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game in this series. He's seen some struggles on the defensive side of the ball, something he's been known for throughout his tenure with the Warriors.
Payton being out means the Rockets have one less defender to worry about amid their improved offense across Games 5 and 6. Houston is averaging 123 points in its last two games, winning by an average margin of 11.5 points.
The Rockets have especially seen an offensive explosion from point guard Fred VanVleet, someone Payton frequently matched up with. The 31-year-old is averaging 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over his last three games, shooting about 59% from the field and an impressive 66.7% from three. Houston certainly has plenty of momentum going into tonight.
