Key Player Unexpectedly Ruled OUT for Warriors-Spurs
The Golden State Warriors enter Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with the best record in the Western Conference. A very impressive 12-3 through 15 games, Golden State has relied on its depth after not trading for an established star this offseason.
Forward Jonathan Kuminga was a name involved in a lot of the trade rumors over the summer, with most reports indicating an unwillingness from Golden State to move him. While the former lottery pick may not be as featured in Golden State’s offense as he would like to be, he is still a key member of the rotation, averaging 13.3 points in 22.7 minutes per game.
Kuminga was not on Golden State’s initial injury report for Saturday’s game against San Antonio, but was then downgraded to questionable with an illness.
In an additional update, it was announced Kuminga has now been ruled out due to this illness.
Via Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle: “Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga is out with an illness, according to the Warriors.”
Golden State has done well plugging and playing when key players are ruled out, and will do the same on Saturday in Kuminga’s absence. Whether this means extended minutes for certain players or a new face in the rotation, the Warriors have options to make up for Kuminga being a late scratch.
