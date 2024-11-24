Inside The Warriors

Key Player Unexpectedly Ruled OUT for Warriors-Spurs

The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report against the San Antonio Spurs.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors enter Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with the best record in the Western Conference. A very impressive 12-3 through 15 games, Golden State has relied on its depth after not trading for an established star this offseason.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga was a name involved in a lot of the trade rumors over the summer, with most reports indicating an unwillingness from Golden State to move him. While the former lottery pick may not be as featured in Golden State’s offense as he would like to be, he is still a key member of the rotation, averaging 13.3 points in 22.7 minutes per game.

Kuminga was not on Golden State’s initial injury report for Saturday’s game against San Antonio, but was then downgraded to questionable with an illness.

In an additional update, it was announced Kuminga has now been ruled out due to this illness.

Via Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle: “Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga is out with an illness, according to the Warriors.”

Golden State has done well plugging and playing when key players are ruled out, and will do the same on Saturday in Kuminga’s absence. Whether this means extended minutes for certain players or a new face in the rotation, the Warriors have options to make up for Kuminga being a late scratch.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News