Key Warriors Player Suffers Injury Scare vs Hornets

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski suffered an injury scare against the Charlotte Hornets

Liam Willerup

Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) tries for a block on the shot by Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors began their road trip on a hot start, beating the Orlando Magic backed by a 56-point performance by Steph Curry. However, they suffered a brutal loss in the next game to the Philadelphia 76ers, who entered on a nine-game losing streak and took the win due to 44 points by Quentin Grimes.

Looking to get back to their winning ways, the Warriors traveled to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Monday night. Holding the second-worst record in the NBA, that didn't mean the Warriors could overlook them, given their performance against Philadelphia. In what seemed like a bad moment for the Warriors season, one of their starters suffered an injury scare.

After leaving the game due to a knee injury, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski returned to the contest after heading to the locker room. Currently starting alongside Curry as the other guard, it was good news for Warriors fans to see their key player return to action.

Heading into Monday night, Podziemski has been a far-improved player since returning from his 12-game absence earlier this season. Since then, he's averaged 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists as he's now moved into the starting lineup.

Feb 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) dribbles against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

After Monday's contest, the Warriors will head up to New York for the second night of their back-to-back against the New York Knicks. They'll then end their road trip in Brooklyn on Thursday before returning to San Francisco. A team that has battled injuries at times this season, the Warriors are elated to know Podziemski's absence was just a scare.

